Ben Lovett On TVG’s Expansion In The US And UK

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted musician and CEO of The Venue Group (TVG), Ben Lovett, recently shared his insights with MusicWeek regarding the impressive expansion of TVG Hospitality in both the UK and US. TVG, a company known for its exceptional venues, has witnessed remarkable growth since its establishment in 2016.

In the UK, TVG has solidified its presence with the successful launch of Lafayette in King’s Cross and a strategic funding partnership with The Social, a prominent venue situated in London’s West End. Lovett expressed his astonishment at the overwhelming response received after the venues reopened following the pandemic-induced hiatus. The venues have consistently enjoyed high attendance and busy event schedules. Lovett told MusicWeek, “With The Social, Omeara, and Lafayette, you struggle to find a day that we haven’t got a show in London.”

To spearhead TVG’s entry into the US market, the company appointed Jayne Davis as its Chief Operating Officer last year. This move allowed Lovett to focus more on his musical endeavors with Mumford & Sons, who have already secured multiple festival appearances for 2023, including a headlining slot at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.

TVG successfully closed a $50 million funding round in the previous year to strengthen its teams and expand its portfolio both in the US and UK markets. In 2022, TVG made its grand entrance into the US market with the launch of Orion, an impressive 8,000-capacity venue located in Huntsville, Alabama. Additionally, the company recently acquired Saturn, a 500-capacity venue in Birmingham, Alabama. Lovett highlighted that Saturn shares a similar independent spirit and reputation as The Social.

With a workforce of approximately 750 employees, TVG has numerous venues in the pipeline across the US. Among the upcoming ventures are the Lumberyard in Huntsville, set to open in 2023, and the revival of The Backyard, a 4,000-capacity venue in Austin, Texas, slated for a 2024 debut. Lovett emphasized the company’s ambition, telling MusicWeek, “We’re building in LA, we’re building in Detroit, which has obviously got an amazing musical heritage… There’s a lot of opportunities.”

TVG has set an ambitious goal of having 12 venues across the UK and US by 2026. Lovett further expressed his aspirations for a large-scale venue in London, akin to the renowned Radio City Music Hall in New York, offering a capacity of 6,000 attendees. He believes such a venue is lacking in London’s current landscape, which mainly offers smaller arenas as alternatives.

Lafayette London, one of TVG’s lower-capacity venues, has become a prominent fixture on the touring circuit. It hosts established artists such as Loyle Carner, Beck, and Pretenders, while also providing a platform for emerging talents like Rina Sawayama, Gracey, Beabadoobee, and Maisie Peters. Lovett emphasizes the success of the venues by the caliber of artists who have grown and developed their careers within TVG’s spaces.

In addition to developing new venues, TVG actively supports The Social financially, a notable small indie venue in London, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary next year. Lovett expressed the importance of preserving independent venues and their unique character, stating, “I felt that we need to help protect our venues when we can.”

While TVG continues its expansion, Lovett has assembled a dedicated team that allows him to fully commit to his role in Mumford & Sons. The band is experiencing an upswing in momentum, and Lovett appreciates the grounded challenge of running a business.