Dynamic International Talent Agency Appoints Will Stevenson as Managing Director

SACRAMENTO, CA (VIP-Booking) – Dynamic International Talent agency, based in Sacramento, US, has recently appointed industry veteran Will Stevenson as their managing director.

Stevenson, who brings over 15 years of experience in the music industry, will operate from the agency`s Sacramento office and directly report to CEO Trevor Swenson.

By expressing his enthusiasm, Swenson explains that Stevenson`s longstanding friendship and expertise will be instrumental in overseeing the agency’s operations and driving its expansion.

Stevenson shares the excitement, stating, “Being a part of this venture at Dynamic Talent during a period of remarkable growth is truly exhilarating. While we are currently experiencing success, we aim to sustain this momentum and utilize it to our advantage.”

Having previously held the position of senior vice president at Artery Recordings, acquired by Warner Music Group (WMG) in 2017, Stevenson brings valuable industry insight. Additionally, he is an accomplished artist manager and co-founder of Iconic Ticketing.

Swenson emphasizes that Stevenson’s established camaraderie and professional relationship make him an ideal candidate for the role. With Stevenson’s guidance, the agency intends to expand its operations into various sectors, including sports, film, TV, and other media.

As Dynamic Talent has successfully built a strong roster of K-pop artists in recent years, representing popular acts like Mamamoo and Oneus, Swenson asserts that avoiding complacency during this period is essential.

In addition to its expansion plans, the agency actively seeks to hire and train new agents to bolster its team further.