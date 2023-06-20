AREA15 Announces Entertainment Lineup For Happy Camper Massive

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – AREA15, the world’s first purpose-built art and entertainment district minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, has announced the official entertainment lineup for this summer’s Happy Camper Massive. On Saturday (July 29), Las Vegas’ ultimate summer camp party will feature exceptional talent, including a headlining DJ performance by DJ and vocalist Channel Tres inside the 360-degree Portal.

Additional performances include support by live/electronic duo DRAMA (club set), Afro-Latina artist Juliet Mendoza, Senegalese-American singer/songwriter Marieme and Vegas local Neek Lopez. The one-of-a-kind psychedelic hip-hop puppet show for adults, the Fungineers will also perform inside AREA15’s The Wall.

In addition to endless performances across multiple stages, Happy Camper will also include summer camp-style activities and games, festival-style vendors, trippy craft makers, camp counselors and interactive art/photo installations throughout The Spine and Sanctuary.

Adventure and nostalgia seekers can relive their favorite camp memories while connecting with old friends, making new and embracing all the summertime vibes. Attendees are encouraged to dress as spunky campers and counselors.

“As an immersive experience unlike anything else in the world, Massives encourage visitors to show up as their most authentic selves, embrace the moment and become part of the adventure,” said Noah Kessler, head of entertainment, AREA15.

Tickets to Happy Camper are on sale now. General admission (GA) tickets start at $44.95 per person with VIP tickets, including admission to Happy Camper, expedited entry, VIP viewing area access, one complimentary drink ticket and a limited-edition Massives pin – are $155 per person.

Doors to Happy Camper will open at 9 pm local time on Saturday (July 29). Guests must be 21 or older to enter.