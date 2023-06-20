The Alamodome Generates Nearly $4 Billion in Economic Impact for San Antonio, New Study Reveals

SAN ANTONIO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — A recent study conducted by St. Mary’s University professor Steve Nivin has revealed that the iconic Alamodome has contributed an impressive $4 billion in economic impact to the City of San Antonio throughout its 30-year history.

Since the stadium opened its doors in 1993, the Alamodome has played host to over 33 million visitors, offering a diverse array of events including concerts, sports competitions, and community gatherings such as graduations.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg expressed his appreciation for the Alamodome’s invaluable role in the community, stating, “Simply put, the Alamodome is a valued asset that has put our community on the map, time and again, and improved our quality of life on so many levels.”

The study’s findings demonstrate that the Alamodome contributes approximately $130.7 million in financial impact to the local community annually. This figure includes an estimated $46.8 million in labor income and $75.5 million in gross regional product associated with the stadium.

Furthermore, Nivin’s research indicates that for events drawing regional fans, over 50 percent of attendees hail from outside of San Antonio. On average, these visitors spend $124 per day on lodging, $64 on food and beverages, $30 on entertainment and shopping, and $14 on alcohol.

In total, the study reveals that direct spending by visitors attending events at the Alamodome amounts to an impressive $2.7 billion.

Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, the Director of Convention & Sports Facilities for the City of San Antonio, commended the Alamodome, stating, “There is little doubt that the Alamodome ranks today as one of the most diverse, popular entertainment venues in the country. Over three decades, it has proven an iconic destination for performers and fans alike. And there’s so much more to come.”

The release of this study coincides with the team at the Alamodome celebrating one of their most successful years in 2023 and commemorating the venue’s 30th anniversary this year.

In the last five months of 2022, the stadium hosted five major concerts that attracted nearly 230,000 fans, resulting in over $31 million in gross receipts. These concerts featured acts such as Motley Crue and Def Leppard for their Stadium Tour, Bad Bunny, Rammstein, Grupo Firme, and Elton John, who is currently in the final stages of his farewell tour.

Additionally, the Alamodome drew in excess of 150,000 fans for college sports events, with the University of Texas at San Antonio holding seven games at the stadium during that period, including the Conference USA championship on December 2.

Overall, the Alamodome held a remarkable 135 event days in 2022 and is on track to surpass or equal those impressive results in 2023.

Derrick Fox, President/CEO of the Valero Alamo Bowl, emphasized the cultural and economic impact of the Alamodome, saying, “The number of unforgettable, impactful events the Alamodome has hosted and will host in the future is staggering. With its proximity to downtown hotels, restaurants, and the River Walk, the Alamodome is the perfect complement to a one-of-a-kind trip for the 1.7 million fans that have experienced the Valero Alamo Bowl since our inception and generated $1 billion in economic impact for our community.”