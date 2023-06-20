Report: EXO Members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen Settle Their Dispute With SM Entertainment

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Three members of K-pop boy group EXO have reportedly ended their legal dispute with South Korean entertainment agency SM Entertainment issue after ironing out disagreements over the group’s contract.

Group members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen announced plans to break away from SM Entertainment last month, claiming that the agency subjected them to excessively long contractual commitments and failed to provide an accurate accounting of money owed to the group.

At the time, SM refuted the group members’ claim, suggesting the legal challenge arose when a third party attempted to lure the group to a new agency.

In a joint statement provided to South Korean news service Yonhap, the three members and the K-pop agency said:

“This company and the three artists resolved their differences caused by misunderstandings and reached a mutual agreement based on smooth communication,” the three members and the K-pop company said in a joint statement.

“Both parties have decided to continue pursuing EXO’s activities more actively and consistently while acknowledging and maintaining the contracts,” they said, adding that parts of the contracts were modified to align with each other’s position.

In the statement, SM also conceded that its claim about double contracts was based on inaccurate information.

EXO is slated to release their seventh studio album “Exist,” in July.