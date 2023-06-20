WCM Promotes Wallace Joseph And Jon Chen To Senior A&R Roles

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM), Warner’s music publishing company, announced the promotions of Wallace Joseph to Senior Vice President, A&R, and Jon Chen to Vice President, A&R.

In their elevated positions, they will continue reporting to Ryan Press, President, North America, and will focus on driving WCM’s business growth and bolstering its roster of songwriter talent.

Wallace Joseph has worked with artists such as Summer Walker, Wale, Ari Lennox, and JetsonMade, among others. He has also nurtured rising producer and vocalist Elliott Trent and facilitated a successful studio session resulting in Jazmine Sullivan’s GRAMMY-nominated hit “Hurt Me So Good.”

“It’s the creatives, our writers and producers, who inspire me every day, and I’ve been lucky to see so many of them go on to succeed in this business. I’m thankful to Ryan, Guy, and Carianne for the opportunity to continue to grow as an A&R leader at Warner Chappell and help develop the writers of tomorrow,” Joseph stated.

Jon Chen has cultivated a diverse roster of established and emerging artists, producers, and songwriters. He has been instrumental in supporting talent such as Ian Kirkpatrick, Benson Boone, and Ashnikko, among others. Chen’s previous experience includes working with high-profile creatives like Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Jason Evigan, and Jason Derulo, both on the label and publishing side.

“Warner Chappell is a home for creatives that truly emphasizes development for both the roster and team members. I’m very thankful to be empowered by Guy, Carianne, Ryan, and Shani and have their continued support. I couldn’t be more fortunate to be a part of this company and look forward to further success with our Warner Chappell family,” Chen added.

“A&R is all about following your instincts and being deeply ingrained in the culture, areas where both Wallace and Jon excel. They go above and beyond for our team and our songwriters, and they’re masters at connecting talent with other music creators – not just here in the U.S., but all around the world. I’m very proud to see them both continue to grow with us as leaders,” stated Ryan Press.