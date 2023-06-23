British Dance-Pop Group Steps Member Ian Watkins Said They Declined A Gig In Dubai Over LGBTQ Restrictions

(CelebrityAccess) — Ian ‘H’ Watkins, member of the British dance-pop band Steps, revealed that the group turned down a high-priced gig in Dubai over a contractual clause that prevented the group members from discussing sexuality.

According to the BBC, Watkins detailed the offer an interview with Bobbi Pickard, chief executive of the LBGTQ event Trans in the City, stating: “This week we were offered a gig, a show, and it was in a country where there’s lots of oppression, where the LGBTQ+ community is treated so horrendously.”

“And in the contract, it said, ‘no mention of sexuality’ and that really jarred with me,” Watkins said, adding, “I’m at a point in my life now where my morals and what I strive for is more important that that pot of gold gig was in Dubai.”

Watkins came out as gay in 2007. Homosexuality is illegal in Dubai where it is punishable by long prison sentences under civil penal codes.

Watkins said he told the other members of Steps that they were welcome to perform without him but said the other members of the group decided to follow his decision.

“It felt like a little win,” Watkins added, noting that “If everybody did that, all of those ripples will make huge waves, and we will have a much more inclusive and beautiful place to live.”