IMPALA Partners With Music Ally For Strategic Primers On Streaming Music For Indies

IMPALA, the European indie label trade association, announced IMPALA Strategic Primers, a new project launched through a partnership with the UK-based music consultancy Music Ally.

Commissioned by Dan Waite, Chair of IMPALA’s Digital Committee with Angel Labrusse, IMPALA’s Digital & Public Affairs Manager and supported by Merlin, the project will help to educate indie label on maximizing streaming opportunities for their artists with a range of strategic primers and webinars.

The primers and webinars will be tailored to high level decision makers at independent record labels and will cover a range of topics, including monetisation opportunities, marketing best practices, and streaming strategies.

While the primers are directed at senior board level executives and decision makers within IMPALA’s membership, they will be made available to the entire independent community, IMPALA said.

“Digital and streaming are such an important part of the sector today, it’s crucial to ensure all labels – the big and small – get access to the information they need to ensure their artists get proper visibility on streaming platforms. Maximising revenues for their artists is the labels’ raison d’être, and we need to make sure independents are on equal footing with the majors. Music Ally are renowned for their strategic insights in the music industry, and this made them an obvious choice. After launching IMPALA’s One Step Ahead with CMU, which is delivering great results, we’re thrilled to be able to add to that with a second project in this field thanks to the support of Merlin,” stated Helen Smith, Executive Chair of IMPALA.

“We are delighted to be working with IMPALA on this important initiative. The more support and insight we can give to independent labels, the better. With technological change at a pace in the industry, streaming services and social platforms are constantly evolving with new features: indies need to stay informed, understand the new best practices and make the most of new opportunities. We are thankful for Merlin’s support of this project and look forward to delivering these primers for the indie community,” added Music Ally CEO and Co-Founder Paul Brindley.