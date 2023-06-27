Actor Julian Sands Found Dead

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — British actor Julian Sands, best known for his roles in films such as “A Room With A View” and “The Killing Fields” has been confirmed dead more than six months after he was reported missing while hiking near Los Angeles.

His death was confirmed by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department:

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at about 10:00 a.m., civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after they discovered human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness. Fontana Station deputies, along with the Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Operations Division, responded to the scene. The decedent was transported to the Coroner’s Office, pending positive identification. Identification should be completed next week at which time we will update this press release. No further details are available at this time.

Sands was last seen alive on January 13th, a rugged area in the San Gabriel Mountains, in San Bernardino County on the eastern border of Los Angeles County. After he was reported missing, search and rescue teams combed the area but were unable to locate him.

A native of Yorkshire, Sands was cast in supporting roles in several films before his breakout role as George Emerson in the 1984 British romance, “A Room With A View.”

His other roles included Warlock (1989), Arachnophobia (1990), Naked Lunch (1991), Boxing Helena (1993), Leaving Las Vegas (1995), The Medallion (2003), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011). His final film role came in 2023 when he potrayed Rufus in the dark comedy Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes.

Along with his roles on the silver screen, Sands was a prolific television actor as well, appearing in shows such as Smallville, Gotham, and 24, where he portrayed Vladimir Bierko.