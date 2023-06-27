Ryan Beuschel Joins The Neal Agency

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) –The Neal Agency (TNA) announced the hire of longtime industry veteran Ryan Beuschel to lead the agency’s business development.

“Ryan has been a close friend of mine for many years. He carries the same entrepreneurial spirit and artist first mentality that aligns with the core values of our company,” shared Neal, co-head and founder of TNA. “We are very fortunate to add another great leadership team member to the company.”

“We are thrilled to add Ryan Beuschel to our team and his reputation in this town is unmatched,” added Adi Sharma, co-head/agent. “In Ryan, we cannot have a better person to help spearhead the new initiatives and business verticals we plan on being involved with moving forward.”

A native of Michigan, Beuschel began his career as an intern at Universal Music Publishing Group and later joined UMG in an A&R role.

His resume also includes tenures at ASCAP and most recently, at Warner Chappell, Warner Music’s publishing division.

“It’s truly incredible to see what Austin, Adi and the entire TNA team has built in such a short period of time. Their approach and vision of supporting artists and executives alike is one I am completely aligned with. I couldn’t be more excited to join this super star company and its impeccable client roster,” Beuschel stated.