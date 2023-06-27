Louis Capaldi Announces Plans To Take An Extended Break From Touring

(CelebrityAccess) — Following an appearance at Glastonbury last weekend during which he appeared to experience some vocal issues, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi announced plans to take a break from touring.

In a statement posted to his social media, Capaldi wrote:

“First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all of the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know that I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is, I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing friends, team, medical professionals, and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during the past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year, but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can. – all my love, always, Lewis x.”

Capaldi was lined up for a run of mostly sold out shows in Europe and Asia this summer with his next performance scheduled for Hallenstadion in Zurich on June 28th.

Capaldi’s hiatus from touring follows his announcement in early June that he was taking several weeks off from the road ahead of his appearance at Glastonbury, stating that he needed the opportunity to rest and recover.