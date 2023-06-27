Pink Briefly Stops Her Show At BST Summertime After A Fan Throws Human Remains On Stage

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — London’s Hyde Park witnessed a bizarre incident during pop icon Pink’s performance at the British Summer Time Festival on Sunday when a fan brought the concert to a halt by tossing a bag, suspected to contain the ashes of their mother, onto the stage.

Captured on video by an attentive fan, the footage shows Pink pausing mid-performance to inspect a small glassine bag filled with gray powder. With caution, she retrieves the bag from the stage and directs her attention towards the fan responsible, seeking confirmation by asking, “This is your mom?”

Upon receiving what seems to be an affirmative response from the fan, Pink expresses her mixed emotions, saying, “I don’t know how I feel about this.” Uncertain of how to proceed, she places the bag at the edge of the stage and continues the show, launching into a rendition of her popular hit, “Just Like a Pill.”

After the concert, Pink took to social media to express gratitude towards her fans but made no mention of the macabre incident involving the ashes. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “@bsthydepark it is the joy of my life to play with all of you. I am never not grateful.”