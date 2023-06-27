Live Music Society Issues $500,000 In New Grants To 17 U.S. Venues

(Hypebot) — The nonprofit Live Music Society has issued 17 new grants totaling $500,000 to small venues in the US. With the addition of the Music in Action grants, the Live Music Society has distributed nearly $3 million in funding to 126 venues.

Many independent live music venues are struggling to survive. Earlier this week, NYC’s Rockwood Music Hall launched a GoFundMe and benefit concert series to stay open.

The new Music In Action grants were awarded to programs proposed by venues that prioritize building and engaging their local community and supporting historically marginalized groups, including BIPOC, Latinx, LGBTQ+, and people with disabilities.

“This grant is not just about financial support; it’s about building a network of dedicated supporters who share our passion for live music and its accessibility,” said Nona Hendryx, legendary musician, and Live Music Society board member

In Chicago, the Elastic Arts Foundation will revitalize its Dark Matter performance series and elevate the AfroFuturist Weekend festival, featuring Black artists from various neighborhoods in the city’s South and West Sides. The Ivy Room, an LGBTQ safe space in Albany, CA, will use its grant to organize Pride Month events, including live music, comedy, activist panels, job fairs, and mental health support workshops.

Live Music Society at NIVA

Live Music Society will also have a presence at this year’s NIVA ‘23 conference in D.C. with several activations, including a panel, a presentation during the awards gala, and a Live Music Society Cantina across the street from the Anthem convention site.

2023 Music In Action Grant Recipients