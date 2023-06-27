Reprtoir Joins IMPALA’s Independent Music Companies Association’s Friends of IMPALA Program

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — Reprtoir, the rights, content and metadata management company and IMPALA, the music trade association for European indie labels, announced a new partnership under the Independent Music Companies Association’s Friends of IMPALA program.

The Friends of IMPALA Program brings a slate of companies and organizations in the independent music companies with the goal of creating diversity and competition within the music industry. Through the partnership, Reprtoir will seek to grow the independent music sector vy leveraging their technologies through user-friendly workspaces.

“By becoming a member of the Friends of IMPALA Program, Reprtoir joins IMPALA’s core mission of advocating for independent music companies across Europe. By creating a solution designed for music companies, Reprtoir is building a strong bridge between tech and music, aiming for a better workflow for all music professionals,” stated Dominique Rottet, CEO of Reprtoir.

“One of IMPALA’s key goals today is to maximize revenue for artists, putting the value of music at the center as well as proper asset management (among others). Reprtoir’s solution to manage metadata and accounting on a reliable system fits in accordance with the work IMPALA is doing for the independent sector,” added IMPALA’s Executive Chair Helen Smith.