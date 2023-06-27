Chris Stapleton, Ashley, Gorley, Kane Brown, And Clint Black Among The ACM Special Award Honorees For 2023

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music announced the recipients of the Special Awards for the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

The honorees for 2023 include Clint Black, Breland, Kane Brown, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Charlie Cook, Charlie Daniels, Mike Dungan, Ashley Gorley, HARDY, Bill Mayne, Tim McGraw, K.T. Oslin, Chris Stapleton, and Troy Vollhoffer.

The special awards will be presented during the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors, which will take place Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. The awards ceremony, which will include live music and tributes will be hosted for the third year in a row by four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce.

“The Academy of Country Music has played such a crucial role in the rise of my career in the last several years, giving me opportunities to expand my artistry with hosting,” Carly Pearce said. “To be able to come back as the host of the ACM Honors for the third year in a row, I feel so grateful and excited for what I know will be such a special night!”

“This year’s ACM Special Award honorees have made a tremendous impact on the music we know and love, from icons and veteran executives who have shaped and steered the industry for years, to newer artists making a splash and welcoming fresh audiences into the community, and I am so excited about celebrating them in August at what is always one of the best nights of the year,” said Kerri Edwards, Chair of the ACM Special Awards Committee. “I’d like to thank our committee members for their invaluable participation and contributions in selecting this year’s exceptionally worthy class of honorees and offer my congratulations to all of the recipients.”

The Special Award Winners for 2023

ACM Triple Crown: Chris Stapleton

ACM ICON AWARD: Mike Dungan and Tim McGraw

ACM INTERNATIONAL AWARD: Kane Brown

ACM LIFT EVERY VOICE AWARD: Breland

ACM LIFTING LIVES AWARD: Troy Vollhoffer

ACM POET’S AWARD: Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and K.T. Oslin

ACM SPIRIT AWARD: Charlie Daniels

ACM ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR AWARD: Hardy

ACM SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR AWARD: Ashley Gorley