Opry Entertainment Group Appoints Patrick Moore New CEO

June 28, 2023 – NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Patrick Moore has been named the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), a division of Ryman Hospitality Properties. His new role includes oversight of OEG’s growth plan, day-to-day operations and business development activities at the company – with a portfolio comprising the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and other venues and properties.

Moore steps into the role as former President Scott Bailey exited in 2022.

Moore most recently served as Executive Vice President (EVP) of North America Retail for Carters, Inc., leading the brand’s nearly $2.5 billion direct-to-consumer retail business through a commercial and digital transformation. Before Carters, Moore spent four years at YP Holdings as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). He also spent 12 years at strategic consulting firm McKinsey and Company as a partner in its digital and consumer practice, consulting with organizations in multiple industries, including Ryman’s predecessor company, Gaylord Entertainment. Moore is a former Ryman Board of Directors member, serving from 2015 until June 25.

Mark Fioravanti, President and CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said in a press release, “Patrick is a capable leader who has a deep understanding of our core values, our unique position in the industry and the tremendous opportunity we have to grow OEG. With this knowledge and executive skillset, he is ideally suited to lead OEG at this exciting time.”

Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties, added, “Patrick has demonstrated through his service on our Board that he has great respect for and understanding of our brands and embraces the tremendous responsibility we have to protect and preserve these assets for future generations. I have confidence that he will keep our stewardship commitment top of mind as he works with the team to grow the business.”

Fioravanti said, “Patrick’s addition to the OEG team is the next step in our long-term strategic plan to grow OEG. Patrick will spend much of his time working with our partners at NBCUniversal and Atairos to implement the long-term strategy for reaching new audiences and connecting country music lovers worldwide to our one-of-a-kind assets.”

Moore serves as a member of the Interpublic Group Board of Directors. He holds a Master’s in Public Policy from the University of Michigan and received a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University.