The Academy of Country Music Reveals 2023 Industry and Studio Recording Awards

June 28, 2023 – NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music (ACM) has revealed the 58th ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards winners.

A video announcement revealing the winners featured artists including Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Lainey Wilson, as well as elected officials and community leaders.

Justin Niebank is taking home his ninth ACM Award for Audio Engineer of the Year, and Jay Joyce has scored his sixth win for ACM Producer of the Year, bringing his total ACM Award count to nine. Joe’s on Weed St. received its sixth ACM Award for Club of the Year, and the club’s owner Ed Warm receives his fifth ACM Award for Promoter of the Year.

Dave Cohen has earned his fourth ACM Award for ACM Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year, totaling his ACM Award count to five. Derek Wells receives his first win in the ACM Electric Guitar Player of the Year category, bringing his ACM Award total to four awards, which includes two previous wins for ACM Guitar Player of the Year before the category was split to recognize acoustic and electric guitar players individually. Fiddle player Jenee Fleenor and drummer Aaron Sterling each receive their second career ACM Award for Specialty Instrument Player of the Year and Drummer of the Year.

The awards will be presented during the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The awards ceremony, including live music and tributes, will be hosted by four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce for the third year.

INDUSTRY AWARD WINNERS:

Casino of the Year – theater: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, Fl

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA

Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI

Casino of the Year – arena: Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON

Harrah’s – Council Bluffs, IA

Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Airway Heights, WA

Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

Festival of the year: Country Thunder – Bristol, TN

C2C: Country to Country – UK

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC

Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH

Country Fest – Cadott, WI

Country Thunder – Bristol, TN

Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fair/rodeo of the year: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

Auburn Rodeo – Opelika, AL

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA

Club of the Year: Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, Il

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC

Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO

Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX

Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

Theater of the Year: Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN

Crystal Grand Music Theatre – Wisconsin Dells, WI

Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN

Orpheum Theater – Omaha, NE

Stiefel Theatre – Salina, KS

Outdoor venue of the year: Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, N.H.

Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN

Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

Arena of the Year: Moody Center – Austin, TX

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Hertz Arena – Estero, FL

Moody Center – Austin, TX

Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, AR

Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN

Don Romeo talent buyer of the year: Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production

Ron Pateras

Pat Powelson

Michelle Romeo

Stacy Vee

Troy Vollhoffer

Promoter of the year: Ed Warm – Joe’s Live

Patrick McDill

Aaron Spalding

Ed Warm

Adam Weiser

Jay Wilson

STUDIO RECORDING AWARD WINNERS:

Bass Player of the Year: Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Lex Price

Craig Young

Drummer of the Year: Aaron Sterling

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Jerry Roe

Nir Z

Acoustic guitar player of the Year: Tim Galloway

Todd Lombardo

Danny Rader

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

Electric guitar player of the Year: Derek Wells

Kris Donegan

Kenny Greenberg

Rob McNelley

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

Derek Wells

Piano/keyboards player of the year: Dave Cohen

Jim “Moose” Brown

Dave Cohen

Charles Judge

Billy Justineau

Alex Wright

Specialty instrument(s) player of the year: Jenee Fleenor

Dan Dugmore

Stuart Duncan

Josh Matheny

Justin Schipper

Audio engineer of the year: Justin Niebank

Drew Bollman

Josh Ditty

Gena Johnson

Justin Niebank

F. Reid Shippen

Producer of the Year: Jay Joyce

Buddy Cannon

Luke Dick

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi

Jon Randall

Derek Wells

The ACM Industry Awards recognize venues and talent buyers/promoters who have bought or promoted a predetermined number of country music concerts and helped promote country music ticket sales. The nominees are selected by a professional panel of judges approved by the ACM Officers, with ACM members classified in the artist/musician/producer/engineer, venue, manager, talent agent, talent buyer/promoter categories voting to decide the winner.

The Studio Awards recognize the creators behind the music. To be eligible, each artist, musician, producer, and engineer must have played a part in a commercially released single or album embodying the creator’s performance that achieves a Top 20 chart position or better during the eligibility period. Nominees are then selected by a professional panel of judges approved by the ACM Officers before being voted on by members classified in the artist-entertainer/musician-bandleader-instrumentalist and producer-engineer-studio manager categories.