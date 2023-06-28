Country For A Cause Raises $60k For Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital In Vanderbilt

June 28, 2023 – NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country For A Cause pulled out all the stops during their CMA Fest 2023 concert at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley and raised $60k for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Hosted by country legends T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang, along with Devon O’Day, an eclectic group of stellar performers, including Mark Wills, Wade Hayes, John Conlee, Paulette Carlson, Tim Atwood, Makenzie Phipps, Elizabeth Cook, Michelle Wright, Heath Wright of Ricochet, Terry McBride, Leon Everette, Brandon Davis, Jake Hoot, and Jamie O’Neal donated their time and talents to raise money to help children in health-related crisis.

The evening didn’t come without several surprises, including Alex Miller, T. Graham Brown, Jeannie Seely, John Schneider, John McEuen, Charlene Tilton, and a special tribute to Jeanne Pruett.

“We have always considered it an honor and pleasure to host Country For A Cause. To see it grow into such an incredible event that has helped so many is truly a blessing for us both. It continues to succeed because of the efforts of Scott Sexton and the great board along with so many great friends and artists who have performed and given their time to support such a worthy cause. To say we are thankful is an understatement for all who have worked so hard.” – Sheppard and Lang

“Our deepest appreciation goes to Scott Sexton, T.G. and Kelly Lang, and the entire Country For A Cause team for putting this amazing event together,” said Meredith “Mamie” Shepherd, program manager for Seacrest Studio at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “Community events like Country For A Cause help advance our mission of compassionate patient care, groundbreaking research, and clinical training. We are so grateful to Country For A Cause for their steadfast support of this vital work.”

“In its 9th year, Country For A Cause broke a fundraising record earlier this month as the country music community came together before a sold-out house at 3rd & Lindsley on behalf of fundraising efforts for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. It takes hundreds of hours and multiple volunteers to make this event happen every year, but all involved with this organization understand the stress and helpless feelings families face when dealing with the illness of a child. If the money we raise helps with children’s medical research or assists with the treatment of a child in need, then every ounce of energy that we pour into this annual concert is worth it. Next year will be our tenth anniversary of our CMA week Country For A Cause concert, and we are setting the fundraising bar even higher!” – Sherri Forrest, President of Country For A Cause

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals, treating and helping to prevent a full range of pediatric health issues from colds and broken bones to complex heart diseases and cancer. Monroe Carell was again named among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” for the 16th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the hospital earned the distinction as the No. 1 pediatric hospital in Tennessee, and for the second year shares first place in the Southeast Region.