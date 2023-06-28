Polaris Cancels Tour After Guitarist Ryan Siew Dies

(CelebrityAccess) — Ryan Siew, the guitarist for the Australian metal band Polaris, died on June 19th. He was 26.

His passing was announced by his bandmates, who did provide any details on a cause of death.

“It is with shattered hearts & the deepest sorrow that we tell you our dear brother and bandmate Ryan Siew passed away on the morning of Monday June 19. He was 26 years old, and for 10 incredible years he was our best friend and artistic soulmate. Those years will never be enough. He was kindhearted and clever, he was funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure. He loved art, and beauty in all its forms. He loved great food in great company. He loved Harry Potter and psych-thrillers and crime documentaries. He loved music, more diversely than you could ever imagine, and spoke its language in ways that only the rarest among us do. And most of all, he loved & adored his family & friends. He was also much admired and beloved by so many. Ryan, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days, and we will never fill the hole that you leave in all of our lives,” a spokesperson for the band wrote on social media.

“Our hearts are with his family first and foremost, but also with all those whose lives he touched. We ask that you please respect the wishes of Ryan’s family for privacy at this time, and likewise that you give us, our team and family the space to grieve & attempt to heal from this immeasurable loss. We know that you will be grieving with us and that we, and our community, will hold each other through this,” the statement added.

News of Siew’s passing comes days after Polaris announced that it was pulling out of upcoming touring obligations “serious personal crisis.”

Siew joined the group in 2014 when he was just 15 years old, stepping into the lead guitar role for founding member Rick Shneider, who transitioned to rhythm guitar. Siew was featured on all of the band’s studio albums, including the Aria Award-nominated The Mortal Coil and The Death of Me as well as their charting EP, The Guilt & the Grief.