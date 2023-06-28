Chris Janson Extends His Publishing Deal With Anthem

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Anthem Entertainment and their music publishing division announced the extension of their publishing agreement with recording artist and songwriter Chris Janson.

The deal continues the relationship that Anthem started with Janson in 2016 and follows the release of his latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me, which dropped on June 16th via Big Machine Records.

The album includes the single “All I Need Is You,” which is closing in on the top 20, as well as “21 Forever,” which features contributions from Dolly Parton and Slash.

The Outlaw Side of Me is Janson’s debut on Big Machine and follows him signing with the label in late 2022.

“We are excited to continue and expand our co-publishing venture with Chris Janson,” says President of Anthem Music Publishing Nashville Gilles Godard. “He is truly an amazing and innovative writer, who knows how to reach his audience by keeping it real and telling the truth with every lyric and every melody. We look forward to celebrating many more hits together!”

“Chris Janson is the real deal, period,” added Noah Dewey, VP of Creative for Anthem Nashville. “He’s the quintessential country artist and one of the best entertainers in the business. It’s a privilege to work with him and his wife Kelly, on our continuing partnership at Anthem Entertainment.”