Allen Roper Launches RoundTable Artists

SAVANNAH, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent executive Allen Roper announced the launch of a new booking agency and artist management venture, RoundTable Artists.

At launch, RoundTable features a multi-genre roster that includes The Brothers Gillespie, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Charlie Brown Superstar, crypto WAVE radio, Darrin Hacquard, Eric Bolander, Funk You, Jaden Decker, Jeremy Short, Jimmy Wooten, Kyle Kelly, LITZ, Root Shock, ROXY ROCA, Sneezy, Tand, The Kind Thieves, The Talismen, Wayne Graham, and William Matheny.

“The RoundTable represents the philosophy of partnership,” Roper said, detailing the ethos of the new agency. “The recognition that we’re all in this together. Fostering healthy partnerships with our clients, but furthermore, with our promoters, artist managers, agents…and really, every vested interest involved. It truly does take a village.”

Roper got his start in the industry as an freelance booker before he began working with Hoplite Music in 2012. While at Hoplite, Allen played a role in the early careers of artists such as Big Something, Dopapod, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Spafford, Turkuaz and others.

In 2017, he ventured out on his own, launching The Art Agency and operating it for two years before joining Madison House.

In 2020, he reopened The ART Agency, which has now evolved into RoundTable Artists.

Along with Roper, the team at RoundTable also includes Jason Miles, formerly of Goldberg Events, who brings more than 30 years experience to his new role at RoundTable, and up-and-coming agent Michael Krell.