Wasserman

Andrew Morgan Joins Wasserman Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As previously reported in last week’s CelebrityAccess VitalSigns, veteran agent Andrew Morgan has joined Wasserman Music.

Morgan represents a roster of artists that includes Lost Girls, Skullcrusher, Wednesday, Lomelda, Old Gods of Appalachia, and Death By Night, among others.

Based in Los Angeles, Morgan joins Wasserman from Ground Control Touring, where he toiled for the past five years, but he also spent a decade at The Billions Corporation.

He began his career as an administrative assistant at Aero Booking.

