SoundCloud Adds Meta’s Devi Mahadevia, Promotes Tracy Chan, Ama Walton

SAN FRANCISCO (Hypebot) — SoundCloud has hired Devi Mahadevia as its new SVP of Strategy and promoted two senior executives in moves that confirm the company’s increasing focus on creators.

Tracy Chan has been upped to Chief Content Officer, and Ama Walton has been promoted to SVP of Music Licensing & Deputy General Counsel.

Devi joins from Meta, and her role there leading consumer partnerships and product integrations for the company’s metaverse, AR, and VR efforts points to what may now be her focus at SoundCloud.

Tracy Chan and Ama Walton

Since joining SoundCloud a little over a year ago, Chan has launched new services that helped increase creator subscriptions, which they say are now growing faster than ever.

Walton has overseen legal efforts for SoundCloud for Artists, including new ways for artists to generate income on SoundCloud.

