The Dates Announced For The 66th annual Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy announced the key dates for the 2024 Grammy Awards, with the prestigious awards show gala taking place on February 4th.

The 2024 Grammys, officially known as the 66th Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

As previously announced, next year’s Grammys will feature multiple new categories, including Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording, along with other structural changes that are intended to more fair and inclusive.

“Each and every amendment was created exactly with this in mind: openness, transparency, fairness,” Mason jr. told Grammy.com in an interview earlier this month. “Every process that we undertake — every amendment or change to our Awards process that gets initiated — is done to make the process more fair, transparent and accurate. And when we find things that can be improved, we’re in the position now to be able to make those changes, thankfully. Everything you’re seeing now is with the goal of being better and more accurate, honoring more music fairly and in relevant fashion, and making sure the process is transparent, fair and working.”

Key dates for the 2024 GRAMMY Awards season are as follows:

Oct. 1, 2022 – Sept. 15, 2023

Product Eligibility Period

July 17, 2023 – Aug. 31, 2023

Online Entry Period

Oct. 11, 2023 – Oct. 20, 2023

First Round Voting

Nov. 10, 2023

Nominees Announced for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Dec. 14, 2023 – Jan. 4, 2024

Final Round Voting

Feb. 4, 2024

2024 Grammy Awards