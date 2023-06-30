Macy Gray Announces “The Reset” Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning singer and recording artist Macy Gray and her band, The California Jet Club shared the details of their forthcoming North American tour.

Set for this fall, Gray’s “The Reset” tour officially kicks off on September 8th at Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles, Washington and runs through October 15th when it closes out at Bethesda Blues and Jazz in Bethesda, Maryland.

Gray is touring in support of her latest album, ‘The Reset,’ which features songs such as a “Cop Killer” remake and original “Every Night” featuring rapper Maino.

TOUR DATES:

Friday, September 8th – Port Angeles, WA – Field Arts & Events Hall

Saturday, September 9th – Salem, OR – Historic Elsinore Theatre

Sunday, September 10th – Bend, Oregon – Tower Theatre

Tuesday, September 12th – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center

Thursday, September 14th – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

Friday, September 15th – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sunday, September 17th – Austin, TX – Antone’s

Monday, September 19th – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Thursday, September 21st – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

Friday, September 22nd – Des Plaines, IL – The Des Plaines Theatre

Saturday, September 23rd – La Crosse, WI – Viterbo University Fine Arts Center

Monday, September 25th – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

Tuesday, September 26th – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

Wednesday, September 27th – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer

Friday, September 29th – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Saturday, September 30th – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

Sunday, October 1st – East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum

Tuesday, October 3rd – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

Wednesday, October 4th – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

Friday, October 6th – Lexington, MA – Cary Hall

Saturday, October 7th – Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera House

Sunday, October 8th – New York, NY – SOB’s

Tuesday, October 10th – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Thursday, October 12th – Destin, FL – Dugas Pavillon

Friday, October 13th – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Sunday, October 15th – Bethesda, MD – Bethesda Blues and Jazz