Macy Gray Announces “The Reset” Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning singer and recording artist Macy Gray and her band, The California Jet Club shared the details of their forthcoming North American tour.
Set for this fall, Gray’s “The Reset” tour officially kicks off on September 8th at Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles, Washington and runs through October 15th when it closes out at Bethesda Blues and Jazz in Bethesda, Maryland.
Gray is touring in support of her latest album, ‘The Reset,’ which features songs such as a “Cop Killer” remake and original “Every Night” featuring rapper Maino.
TOUR DATES:
Friday, September 8th – Port Angeles, WA – Field Arts & Events Hall
Saturday, September 9th – Salem, OR – Historic Elsinore Theatre
Sunday, September 10th – Bend, Oregon – Tower Theatre
Tuesday, September 12th – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center
Thursday, September 14th – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s
Friday, September 15th – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Sunday, September 17th – Austin, TX – Antone’s
Monday, September 19th – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Thursday, September 21st – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
Friday, September 22nd – Des Plaines, IL – The Des Plaines Theatre
Saturday, September 23rd – La Crosse, WI – Viterbo University Fine Arts Center
Monday, September 25th – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall
Tuesday, September 26th – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage
Wednesday, September 27th – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer
Friday, September 29th – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Saturday, September 30th – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall
Sunday, October 1st – East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum
Tuesday, October 3rd – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
Wednesday, October 4th – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
Friday, October 6th – Lexington, MA – Cary Hall
Saturday, October 7th – Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera House
Sunday, October 8th – New York, NY – SOB’s
Tuesday, October 10th – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Thursday, October 12th – Destin, FL – Dugas Pavillon
Friday, October 13th – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
Sunday, October 15th – Bethesda, MD – Bethesda Blues and Jazz