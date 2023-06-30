Year Of The Knife Vocalist Madi Watkins In Critical Condition Following Traffic Accident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (CelebrityAccess) — Year of the Knife frontwoman Madi Watkins was hospitalized in critical condition after the band’s tour van was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident.

According to Town Life Park City News, the accident occurred on June 27th when the band’s tour van rear ended a semi-truck. Emergency responders were forced to extricate two passengers from the van and transported multiple patients to an area hospital, including one in critical condition.

Following the accident, guitarist Brandon Watkins took to social media to share an update, noting that the band had been in a “really bad” accident but reassuring fans everyone was still alive.

“We’re all alive but things aren’t good. Please wish Madi well. She needs everything everyone’s got rn. Also if you usually talk to Madi feel free to reach out to me instead I’ll talk to you and give you updates. Thanks,” he said, adding, that the experience was “easily the worst day of my life.”

A GoFund me page started for the band stated that Madi was in critical condition with head and spinal injuries and multiple broken bones. Two other members of the band sustained broken legs and Brandon suffered a concussion, according to the GoFundMe page.

Additionally, the van, which also served as Madi and Brandon’s personal vehicle, was a complete loss.