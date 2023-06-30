Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Inside Out with Paul Mecurio
Ken Burns

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Ken Burns – Emmy Winning Documentary Filmmaker – “The Civil War”, “Baseball,” “The Central Park Five,” “Hemingway”

Paul Mecurio  Contact MePosted on
3 0

(CelebrityAccess) — The greatest documentary filmmaker of his generation speaks passionately about the subject of his latest PBS series, Ernest Hemingway.  Ken shares eye-opening insights about Hemingway he developed from writing and directing the film that one could only learn from exhaustive research on the great writer. Burns is riveting as he describes  surprising discoveries he made about Hemingway and hear why, to Ken’s surprise, he developed compassion for the complex, tortured man.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now