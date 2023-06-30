The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Ken Burns – Emmy Winning Documentary Filmmaker – “The Civil War”, “Baseball,” “The Central Park Five,” “Hemingway”

(CelebrityAccess) — The greatest documentary filmmaker of his generation speaks passionately about the subject of his latest PBS series, Ernest Hemingway. Ken shares eye-opening insights about Hemingway he developed from writing and directing the film that one could only learn from exhaustive research on the great writer. Burns is riveting as he describes surprising discoveries he made about Hemingway and hear why, to Ken’s surprise, he developed compassion for the complex, tortured man.