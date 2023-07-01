Trippie Redd Announces ‘Take Me Away Tour’ With Special Guest Lucki

July 1, 2023 – NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – One of the most versatile and creatively daring artists in hip hop today, Trippie Redd, announced his 2023 Take Me Away Tour across North America this fall in support of his upcoming album A Love Letter To You 5.

The Live Nation-produced 24-date tour kicks off on Thursday, August 31, at Somerset Amphitheater (just outside of Minneapolis, MN) with stops in Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Monday, October 9, in Seattle at WAMU Theater. Special guest LUCKI will join across all dates on tour, along with D.Savage, Ekkstacy, and K Sauve. Jean Dawson will also join on select dates.

Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.com.

The tour news comes on the heels of Trippie’s latest single, “Took My Breath Away,” featuring Skye Morales, released June 16 via 10K Projects. The single follows the release of his Mansion Musik mixtape, which dropped earlier this year featuring Travis Scott, Future, Chief Keef and JuiceWRLD, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap Albums Chart and No. 2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. It also debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart marking Trippie’s seventh consecutive Top 5 debut on the list. Additionally, the project saw seven songs debut on the US Spotify Chart bringing Trippie’s total career entries to 143 songs.

LUCKI is still enjoying the success of his most recent album, Flawless Like Me, which dropped in late 2022 with features from Future and Babyface Ray.

TAKE ME AWAY 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 31 — Somerset, WI — Somerset Amphitheater

Sat Sep 02 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Mon Sep 04 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Tue Sep 05 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Sep 08 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Sat Sep 09 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre

Sun Sep 10 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Wed Sep 13 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu Sep 14 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Sep 16 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Sep 17 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Sep 18 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Thu Sep 21 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 23 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 26 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavillion *

Thu Sep 28 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sun Oct 01 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 02 — San Diego, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Wed Oct 04 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

Fri Oct 06 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater *~

*Not with Jean Dawson

~Not with Ekkstacy