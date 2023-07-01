Musicians Andy Kim and Tom Wilson Appointed To The Order of Canada

July 1, 2023 – CANADA (CelebrityAccess) – On Friday (June 30), Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, is announcing new appointments to the Order of Canada, including musicians Andy Kim and Tom Wilson. The Order of Canada has honored these two musicians whose service has shaped our society, whose innovations have ignited our imaginations, and whose compassion has united our communities.

Born in Montreal, Kim was inspired by the Beatles, Hank Williams, Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Buddy Holly, and Bob Dylan. He found fame in New York City at just 16 years old when he wrote “How’d We Ever Get This Way?”, the first of nine Billboard Top 40 hits, including No. 1 songs “Rock Me Gently” and “Sugar, Sugar”, one of Billboard’s “Greatest Songs of All Time.” A true Canadian son, Kim has been awarded the country’s top industry honors three times, the JUNO Award for outstanding achievements in the record industry, as well as the Indie Award for Favorite Solo Artist and a star on Canada’s Walk Of Fame. The musician is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and was inducted into Billboard’s Hit Parade Hall of Fame. Over his epic career, Kim has sold over 30 million records, and The Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar” has been streamed over 350 million times on Spotify and YouTube.

For nearly 20 years, The Andy Kim Christmas has been gathering friends and fans together to celebrate the spirit with all proceeds going to charity. The concerts have brought people together from coast to coast on television and in concert, bringing its money raised to over $2.3 million. The one-of-a-kind charity event has previously included performances by some of the country’s most sought-after singer-songwriters and performers. Past guests include Ron Sexsmith, Kim Mitchell, Sarah McLachlan, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Feist, The Sheepdogs, City and Colour, Nelly Furtado, and more.

“When I got the call, I wondered if this was a trick of some kind. When I realized it was true, I was overwhelmed with tears welling up thinking of my Mom and Dad, both immigrants, from the mountains of Lebanon, who met each other in Montréal, had four boys and loved the country of our birth. We didn’t have much but soon realized we are living in a country that rewarded hard work and dreamers and accepted all races and ethnicity. My parents always reminded us about how great and caring Canada was to them. I am honoured to be part of this beautiful country where people often find the impossible possible.” – Andy Kim

Wilson is a Canadian music legend, famed storyteller, and visual artist, a three-time Juno winning Canadian musician with multiple gold records. He has written for and recorded songs with Sarah McLachlan, City and Colour, Jason Isbell, Colin James, Lucinda Williams, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mavis Staples, and The Rankin Family. His band Junkhouse has scored eleven top-ten hits, and his iconic, Americana-fuelled Blackie and the Rodeo Kings have evolved into one of the finest roots-oriented bands in music and remains one of Canada’s greatest treasures. Wilson’s most recent incarnation, Lee Harvey Osmond, has received extensive praise and airplay throughout North America. His art has shown in galleries in New York City, Vancouver, Toronto and more recently, Ottawa.

But uncovering a web of family secrets set him off on a lifelong journey to reconnect with his identity. With a rare gift for storytelling and a story to tell, his critically acclaimed autobiography, Beautiful Scars, Wilson writes with unflinching honesty and extraordinary compassion about his search for the truth. It’s a story about scars, about the ones that hurt us, and the ones that make us who we are.

“This is a very emotional and unexpected moment for me. I bring with me Bunny and George Wilson, the two people who gave me a fighting chance, my family and every one of my Mohawk ancestors. I hope this appointment will help to influence the results of my work for Indigenous education and support my positive intentions as I help bring a deeper awareness of the true history of this country and the power and beauty of indigenous people forward through my art, my writing, and my music. The future generations depend on the hard work we do today. – Tom Wilson