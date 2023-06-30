Toby Keith Says His Stomach Cancer Is Responding To Treatment

TULSA (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Toby Keith shared an update on his battle with stomach cancer, noting that he’s feeling “pretty good.”

In a recent interview with The Oklahoman, Keith said that his treatment is progressing and that “everything is in a real positive trend.”

“You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare,” Keith added.

Keith revealed last June that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer at the end of 2021 and has undergone chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery to treat the disease.

He told the Oklahoman that he’s still undergoing chemotherapy but said that his tumor has shrunk by one third.

Keith added that he hopes to be able to return to the road by the end of the year if he’s able.

“All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we’ll go back to work,” he said.

“I’m about another eight weeks from my last scan,” he added. “So I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less — and I’ve only got one that’s shown up.”