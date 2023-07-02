Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Nominees: Keith Urban, David Lee Murphy, Steven Curtis Chapman & More

July 1, 2023 – NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – On Friday (June 30), the nominees were announced for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2023 (NaSHOF). The nominees were announced across the Contemporary Songwriters/Artists and Contemporary Songwriters categories.

Nominated for Songwriter/Artists are Keith Urban, The Chicks’ fiddle player Martie Maguire, Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman, and the duo of Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

Some of the biggest hit-making songwriters in country music are nominated in the Contemporary Songwriters category, including “Dust on the Bottle” by singer David Lee Murphy, Casey Beathard (“Hell of a View” by Eric Church, “Come Back Song” by Darius Rucker), Victoria Shaw (“The River” by Garth Brooks), Leslie Satcher (“Troubadour” by George Strait) and Shawn Camp (“Two Piña Coladas” by Garth Brooks, “Would You Go With Me” by Josh Turner).

Jim Collins (“She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” and “Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven” by Kenny Chesney), Don Henry (“All Kinds Of Kinds” by Miranda Lambert) and Darrell Scott (“You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” by Patty Loveless and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive” by Travis Tritt) have also scored nominations.

Of those nominated, a total of two songwriters and one songwriter/artist will be elected into the Fall of Fame. The new group will be honored at the 53rd Anniversary NaSHOF Gala on Wednesday (October 11) at the Music City Center in Nashville.

“We congratulate this year’s nominees in our contemporary categories. Their nominations are richly deserved,” says NaSHOF Executive Director Mark Ford. “We look forward in several weeks to announcing those who will be inducted this fall as members of our Class of 2023.”