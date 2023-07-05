Create Music Group Acquires Music For Pets With A Planned $10M Investment

July 5, 2023 – LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – US-based music and media company Create Music Group has acquired Music For Pets, which makes music and entertainment catered just for dogs and cats. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but Create Music announced via press release they plan to invest an additional $10 million over the next three years into music for the pets-only space.

Music For Pets is responsible for the Relax My Dog and Relax My Cat franchises – which currently have 1.47 million (dog) and 800,000 (cat) YouTube subscribers.

Amman Ahmed and his business partner Ricardo Henriquez founded MusicForPets in 2017, and per a June 29 press release, it claims to serve more than 20 million pets worldwide who listen to more than 12 million hours of music each month. Inspired by his dog’s anxiety due to neighborhood noises in El Salvador, Henriquez started composing music designed to soothe pets.

Create Music Group was founded in 2015 by Wayne Hampton, Co-Founder/CBO, Jonathan Strauss, Co-Founder/CEO and Alexandre Williams, Co-Founder/COO – and operates as a record label, distribution company and entertainment network. The company has leveraged its owned IP and media and technology platform to generate over 15 billion monthly music streams on digital service providers (DSP). Create includes Label Engine, a music distribution platform, and Flighthouse, a digital entertainment brand focused on Gen Z with over 300 million social media followers.

“Amman and Ricardo have tapped into an enormous and surprising new audience for music and entertainment, our family pets,” said Strauss, Co-Founder and CEO of Create Music Group.

“They have built Music For Pets into a beloved brand that reaches an audience of millions across multiple DSPs all over the world. The Music for Pets platform fits perfectly into our business model as we continue to reinvent what it means to be a modern music company by building and investing in entertainment businesses with a direct, meaningful relationship with their audience and fans and complete ownership of all IP. This market is massive, and there is a reason that Amman and Ricardo’s company has been nicknamed Petflix.”

Ahmed said: “We hear from pet owners all over the world that Relax My Dog and Relax My Cat have made a huge positive impact on their pets’ overall emotional health. Our mission is to make the world’s pets happier, and we’re excited to take this next step with Create Music Group.”

He added: “Create has built an unparalleled distribution network for music and entertainment, including a network of owned brands on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok that will give our music a huge opportunity to be heard by even more pets and their owners around the world. We’re thrilled to be working with Jonathan, Alexandre and Wayne as we chart the next growth phase for Music for Pets.”