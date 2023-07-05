The MSG Sphere At The Venetian Resort Dazzles With Fourth of July Display

July 5, 2023 – LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The MSG Sphere debuted with a fully illuminated, dazzling Fourth of July display on Tuesday (July 4) night – helping America celebrate its 247th birthday.

The Sphere’s fully-programmable Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time at 9 pm PT. It didn’t disappoint with alternating displays, including a stars and stripes display, a floral pattern, red, white and gold fireworks and blue streaks.

“Sphere’s Exosphere is a 360-degree canvas for brand storytelling that will be seen around the world, offering our partners an unparalleled opportunity to become part of the greatest show on Earth,” adds David Hopkinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, who oversees global marketing and brand partnerships across Sphere Entertainment and the MSG family of companies. “There’s nothing comparable to the impact from displaying innovative brand and immersive content on the world’s largest video screen. The extraordinary experiences we can create are only limited by imagination, and we’re thrilled to finally share with the world the spectacular potential of the Exosphere.”

The outside of the dome or Exosphere features 580,000 square feet of LED lighting – making it the largest LED screen on Earth. The Sphere is also said to be the largest spherical structure standing 366 feet tall and 516 feet across. The entertainment venue has a capacity of 20,000, an indoor wrap-around LED display and 164,000 speakers.

Later this year, the Exosphere will be prominently featured as part of Sphere’s opening in September with U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere and during the first Sphere Experience, Postcard from Earth, directed by Darren Aronofsky.

You can view the July Fourth display below.