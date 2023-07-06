Burlesque Legend Dita Von Teese Announces Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Internationally recognized burlesque icon Dita Von Teese announced plans for a Las Vegas residency.

Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Revue will take place at the Horseshoe Las Vegas’ Jubilee Theater starting on October 1st and will pay tribute to the iconic showgirl productions that ran at Bally’s Las Vegas from 1981 through 2016.

“It’s been my dream to create a show that honors the great American art forms of burlesque and the showgirl,” notes Dita. “After many tours across Europe, Australia, the U.S. and Canada, to secure a home in Las Vegas—the showbiz capital of the world—and with the vaunted Jubilee legacy, well, I couldn’t be more ecstatic. I visited the show many times before it went dark, never getting enough of the spectacle of feathers and rhinestones! It was the ultimate showgirl revue, from the theater to the Mackie-Menefee costumes.”

“Like burlesque, the showgirl is no relic of the past,” she notes. “It’s powerful to see this art form evolve and thrive, and that includes beauty and gender standards within it. I speak from experience: I never fit the height, figure or age standards to be a ballet dancer, or a Crazy Horse cast member, or even a showgirl. But I’ve always been about shattering expectations. This Vegas residency,” Dita underscores, “will be no different.”

The show, which will see Dita Von Teese cast as both the lead performer and creative director, will feature the iconic Jubilee costumes created by the legendary Bob Mackie and Pete Menefee.

Performances for the residency will begin in October and take place on select Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 9 p.m., including special New Year’s Eve weekend performances on December 28, 29, 30 and 31.