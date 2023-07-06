Major Upgrades Planned For Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

GAINESVILLE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — The University of Florida announced amibitious plans up for a major refurbishment of the historic Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The project, which the university says will be one of the largest facility projects in the school’s history, will upgrade virtually all fan-facing parts of the stadium, including the concourse, entry gates, seating areas, concessions, restrooms, video board and sound system.

Financial estimates for the project begin at approximately $400 million and will be backed by “aggressive” fundraising campaigns, according to the university.

‘We’ve conducted a number of studies over the last five-plus years about what the future could look like for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium,” said Athletics Director Scott Stricklin. “We’ve engaged with vendors that specialize in iconic venues and stadium experience for both fans and players while offering a variety of solutions. It is now time to take that information and engage with an architect who can present renovation, construction and phasing options for The Swamp.”

The University announced plans to begin soliciting architectural firms to begin the design phase of the project.

The stadium, known affectionaely by fans as The Swamp, first opened in 1930 as a 22,000-seat facility. Upgrades over the years have increased the stadium’s seating capacity to more than 88,000, making it one of the largest stadiums in the world today.

Concerts at the stadium include performances by artists such as The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Bob Dylan, and The Eagles, among others.