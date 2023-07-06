Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Industry News Technology News
CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim Awarded 243 million In The Wake Of Its Failed Car Toll Joint Venture

Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
31 0

HAMBURG (CelebrityAccess) — CTS Eventim and the Federal Republic of Germany have agreed to a an arbitration settlement awarding the live events company damages EUR 243 million including interest in the wake of a failed joint venture to collect automobile tolls.

The joint venture, which was first awarded to CTS Eventim in 2018, came unraveled the following year when the European Union’s Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that the toll scheme was a violation of the economic union’s laws.

In its latest ruling for CTS Eventim, the arbitration tribunal upheld a previous decision from March 2022 that awarded the joint venture, autoTicket GmbH and its shareholders, damages.

According to Eventim, the contract to collect tolls was estimated to be worth almost $2bn euros, including VAT, for the first 12 years for the joint venture.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now