Beyoncé Reschedules Two More North American Shows

SEATTLE & KANSAS CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Following the cancellation her August 3rd performance at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Beyoncé has postponed two more North American shows, citing production and logistical challenges.

Impacted dates include her September 13th show at Seattle’s Lumen Field, which will now take place on September 14th; and her September 18th show at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with the show now set to take place on October 1st.

Both of the new schedule changes were announced by the venues, who also cited “logistics and scheduling issues” as the reason for the lineup change.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates for both shows.

Beyoncé just wrapped the European leg of the tour with a show in Warsaw on June 27th and will launch the North American tour segment in Toronto on July 8th.