Reactional, The Music Platform For Game Developers Announces A Partnership With APM Music

Stockholm, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Reactional Music, a company that connects music creators with the gaming sector, announced a new partnership with the Sony and Universal Music-backed production music platform, APM.

The deal will see APM join the likes of Hipgnosis Song Management making its catalog available to game makers through Reactional’s platform.

Jointly owned by Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing Group, APM bills itself as the largest aggregator of production music in North America, with a catalog of 1.3 million tracks sourced from 120 libraries.

Along with allowing game creators to license and implement music across their projects, Reactional’s partnership with APM will also allow players to customize their digital personas with their favorite music, opening up the potential of in-game purchases, creating a potential new revenue stream for creatives.

Reactional Music recently announced that it had closed a new funding round led by mobile music game publisher Amanotes and deep tech VC investor Butterfly Ventures.

“The addition of leading production music libraries is an essential step in the development of the Reactional platform. Working with leading rights holders like APM Music enables us to more effectively support our game development partners, providing search, prototyping and trialing of hundreds of thousands of music scores, tracks and effects. APM has an incredible reputation and a depth of experience stemming from having worked with many of the world’s game companies,” stated David Knox, President of Reactional Music.

“We are thrilled to have Reactional put APM’s unmatched music catalog at the fingertips of a very broad gaming audience, further cementing our position in this vertical. And we are looking forward to seeing game developers of all sizes leverage the power of APM’s platform to take their games to the next level,” added Adam Taylor, President & CEO of APM Music and Chairman of the Production Music Association.