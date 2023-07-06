Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Celebrates 22 Years of Sobriety

July 6, 2023 – LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – As the USA celebrated its birthday, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx celebrated a “birthday” of his own – 22 years of sobriety. Sixx revealed on Sunday (July 2) via his Facebook (FB) page that he was officially 22 years sober.

“Today, I turn 22 years clean and sober, or 264.00 months. It has been one hell of a beautiful and sometimes difficult journey. People always say “GOOD FOR YOU” like some kinda pat on my head. I do understand what they are trying to say-

“Truth is – Nobody held my hand while I was kicking heroin; in fact, nobody even called to even check on me. Nor did anybody hold my hair while I was vomiting blood. I had to make the decision alone to change my life, but it wasn’t until I finally found the program that my life truly changed, and I learned the tools for a beautiful life even in the face of adversity. That’s where I found people who understood my addiction.”

The Crue’s primary songwriter struggled with substance abuse for many years culminating in a heroin overdose in 1987. The ordeal, chronicled in the Netflix movie, The Dirt, reportedly caused his heart to stop for a full two minutes – resulting in his “clinical death.”

However, leaving all of that in the rearview mirror but keeping it in the forefront, Sixx has not only been successful in beating back his own demons but he’s also emerged as an advocate and role model for others in their recovery.

His heartfelt message on FB continued:

“Obviously, you have to want to do it for YOU, but untangling the messy past takes more than willpower. People don’t always understand addiction; they think we have some kind of moral affliction when the truth is – we are simply allergic to drink and drugs. You are not alone. Seek others out with some sober time under their belt who will understand where you’re at. Isn’t that what we need to be understood?”

In 2006, Sixx shared his personal journey through his book The Heroin Diaries, which chronicled his diary entries from the year he spun out of control and what led up to his overdose. In 2021, continuing to use creativity as an outlet, Sixx released The First 21 – How I Became Nikki Sixx – chronicling his father’s abandonment, a deeply troubled mother and how he went from being Frank Feranna, born December 11, 1958, to being a member of one of the most well-known bands in the world – emerging as Nikki Sixx.

In his FB message, the man formerly known as “Frankie” touched on his past and had a message for those still sick and suffering. As an addict in recovery, this writer applauds his effort(s) to talk openly and appreciates every single message he sends out of hope and the possibility of living without the chains of addiction – regardless of the type of addiction you battle.

“Sure, we can blame it on our family (etc). My mom and dad failed me, and I carried that pain til I almost killed myself, but I also couldn’t see all the beauty around that I had growing up. My grandparents raised me and took care of me. I got to spend a lot of time in country. I’ll forever be in debt to their unconditional love. When you are ready, there will be a spiritual awakening waiting for you. Simply admit you are powerless over drugs and alcohol (etc.). Otherwise, your ego will kill YÖÜ. The beneficiaries are the people you love, plus the never-ending joy of feeling alive in this short life.

“Do it for you and pass it on to the people you love and those in need. Since I got sober, I’ve had people try to stab me in the back, lie about me, steal from me and kick me in the nuts. Do you know how I’ve been able to handle it? By STAYING sober. Sobriety gives you a chance to be strong yet also to do the next right thing. I don’t want a pat on the head or a good job, Nikki.

“I would love to just pass this BEAUTIFUL message on to those in NEED of a positive program (AA) and the message of LOVE. For those still suffering – there is hope. I am a work in progress. I still have work to do, but I try to mitigate my life one day at a time. I love you. Love yourself back too. God bless.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use or addiction, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for information on support and treatment facilities in your area.