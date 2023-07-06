Live Nation Launches Mindful Nation, A New App Fusing Meditation, Yoga, And Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the launch of the awkwardly named Mindful Nation app, which allows users to incorporate music into their medication practices.

The app, which is available on the Apple App Store, offers more than thousand classes searchable by trainer, vibe, or preferred class duration, which are paired with music curated by noted producers and independent artists, including Janax Pacha, Mose Musica, Chris IDH and more.

Through the app, users can access daily trainer-led classes tuned to various vibes, on-demand classes for mind, sleep, and day-to-day life, and music playlists created by a multi-genre list of international artists.

The app, which began as a b2b platform, was launched by Niamh McCarthy, a former artist manager who worked for Madonna and U2’s management team at Maverick.

After experiencing burnout on the road, McCarthy turned to meditation, breathwork, and yoga to recover and is now focused on bringing mindfulness to others via the app.

“The MINDFUL NATION app brings together meditation and music in a unique way,” said Michael Rapino, CEO & President of Live Nation. “We first launched Mindful Nation as a program for our employees, and it’s great to see Niamh now bringing the benefits of mindfulness to touring artists and crew across our industry, as well as music fans.”

“Music is transcendent and has the power to connect and support. The artists on MINDFUL NATION are vehicles to that higher source which we are bringing into people’s everyday lives through our meditation classes. We are all totally overstimulated by the extraordinary amount of data and connectivity that exists in today’s world that we are not equipped to deal with. The classes on the MINDFUL NATION app are like a timeless album, never out of date. Users can keep going back to these resources again and again to support themselves through the highs and lows of life,” says Niamh McCarthy, founder of MINDFUL NATION.

The app’s users already include Noel Gallagher, who stated “writing music and albums is one kind of meditation, you have to go into a particular state to do it. Music is meditation to me so for Niamh to create MINDFUL NATION makes so much sense. Music is the gateway to finding that higher place of peace and this platform will allow for more people to access meditation in a way that makes sense to them. It’s really cool.”