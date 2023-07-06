The Sacramento Ballet Thrives Amid The Performing Arts Downturn

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Bucking the trend of declining attendance and sponsorship that many performing arts organizations across the U.S. are facing, the Sacramento Ballet just put the finishing touches on a season marked by sold-out performances and strong local support from the community.

During the 2023 season, SacBallet performed classic works by Tchaikovsky, such as perennial fan favorites like Swan Lake and the Nutcracker, as well as works by modern dancemakers, including Jermaine Maurice Spivey, Penny Saunders, Alejandro Cerrudo and Adam Hougland.

Additionally, the ballet company received support from multipole grants and during the 2023 season, SacBallet was one of five U.S. companies named as recipients of Dance/USA’s BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Female Choreographers in Ballet Initiative, enabling it to work with noted international choreographers Caili Quan and Stephanie Martinez. Additional support came from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation.

The local community also came to the aid of the company and annual Big Day of Giving fundraising campaign (May) — sponsored by Sacramento Regional Community Foundation — supporters of the Sacramento Ballet raised $44,000, well over its $25,000 target.

“Arts organizations still face challenging times and our determined vision for the future has coalesced into success beyond expectations,” said Anthony Krutzkamp, Artistic/Executive Director, Sacramento Ballet. “We are grateful for the unwavering support of our audiences, patrons and donors who filled our houses to peak levels this season.”