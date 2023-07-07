Major Upgrades Announced For Stockholm’s Avicii Arena

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) — Avicii Arena operator Stockholm Live tapped Swedish construction company NCC to oversee an extensive renovation and modernization of the sports and entertainment venue.

“For a number of years, and within the framework of Stockholm City Council’s decision, SGA Fastigheter has been working on identifying the optimal manner in which to wisely and responsibly upgrade the fantastic Avicii Arena, Globen, for the future. We have engaged some of Europe’s foremost international consultants in designing the renovation and we are now welcoming NCC as a partner so that we can work closely in partnership to ensure that the iconic arena continues in its role as one of the world’s most fantastic arenas,” says Mats Viker, CEO of SGA Fastigheter (SGA Real Estate), which owns the arena on behalf of the city of Stockholm.

The renovations, which are expected to cost about 64 million USD, will upgrade virtually all public-facing aspects of the iconic arena, with an eye towards creating a more “intimate” experience for audiences.

In addition, NCC will build new gondola lounges and and the installation of new structural supports in the arena to support a new production rig and movable panels, SGA Fastigheter stated.

“Updating a building of such uniqueness and complexity as the Avicii Arena must be carried out carefully, with respect for the building’s historic appearance, yet remaining focused on modern requirements and technology. We are very proud to return to this landmark that NCC has built and developed, and is now going to modernize,” says Henrik Landelius, Business Area Manager at NCC Building Sweden.

The project is planned to be completed in early 2025.

The arena, which first opened in 1989, was originally known as the Globe. Its last major refurb came in 2010 when the now iconic SkyView glass gondolas were added. The arena changed its name to Avicii Arena in 2021.

The arena is operated by ASM Global-affiliated Stockholm Live.