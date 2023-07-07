TikTok Launches A Premium Music Streaming Platform

(CelebrityAccess) — Chinese social media app TikTok has launched a premium music streaming service, backed by licensing deals with all three of the majors.

The subscription-only platform went live in Brazil and Indonesia and allows users to sync their existing TikTok accounts, as well as listen, downloa, and share music.

The service includes content from the catalogs of all three of the major label groups, including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music.

In addition, the service also includes social media functions, including sharing playlists with friends, as well as personalized music recommendations.

Following the launch of Tiktok Music, the company will sunset their existing streaming service, Resso, in markets where the new streaming platform is live.