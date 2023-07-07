Lil Uzi Vert Announces North American ‘Pink Tape’ Tour

MINNEAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Uzi Vert detailed his upcoming North American tour in support of his latest album, Pink Tape, which dropped on Atlantic Records at the end of June.

Produced by Live Nation, Lil Uzi’s ‘Pink Tape’ tour kicks off at The Armory in Minneapolis on October 21st with 15 additional shows across the U.S. before wrapping with a hometown show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on November 22nd.

The tour will be Lil Uzi Vert’s headlining tour since before the pandemic, when his Endless Summer tour hit 32 cities in North America in 2018.

More recently, Uzi opened the 2023 BET Awards with renditions of “Spin Again” and “Just Wanna Rock” from his latest album.

LiL UZI VERT 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 21 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Mon Oct 23 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Oct 24 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Oct 25 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Tue Oct 31 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 02 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Fri Nov 03 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Sun Nov 05 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Mon Nov 06 — Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Nov 08 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

Thu Nov 9 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Fri Nov 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Mon Nov 13 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu Nov 16 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

Sat Nov 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Nov 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Wed Nov 22 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center