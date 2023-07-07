Drake Hit By Phone While On Stage In Chicago

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian R&B icon Drake has joined the growing list of artists who have been hit by objects thrown from the audience when he was struck by a cell phone while performing during his tour opener in Chicago on Wednesday.

A fan-captured video of the moment shows Drake covering Ginuwine’s “So Anxious” when a phone flies in from the crowd and strikes him on his arm.

Fortunately, the phone did not appear to have been hurled with force and Drake was able to continue his performance, seemingly uninjured by the assault.

Drake is the latest artist to be targeted by fans hurling objects during shows. Bebe Rexha required stitches after she was struck in the face by a phone thrown by a member of the audience during a show in New York City last week.

Other artists, including Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini have also been targeted in recent days, while pop icon Pink had a fan toss a plastic bag with her mother’s ashes on stage during a show in London.