Noel Gallagher Concert At SPAC Interrupted By Bomb Threat

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (CelebrityAccess) — A multi-act concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Saturday was canceled mid-show due to a bomb threat.

In a statement released on Sunday, a spokesperson for New York’s State Park Police, which has jurisdiction over the venue, said: “New York State Park Police, New York State Police, city of Saratoga Springs police, Troy police, and Saratoga Co. sheriff’s department responded to a bomb threat at Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saturday. Out of an abundance of caution, the concert was suspended ‪at 9:40 p.m. Saturday‬ and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results.”

The concert featured performances by Garbage and Metric, but headliner Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds were not able to take the stage before the venue was evacuated.

According to The Times Union, concertgoers were warned of the threat by messages on the PA system and on video screens in the venue.

On Sunday, a rep for SPAC took to social media to thank the police for their assistance and fans for their patience.

“Thank you to our New York State Park Police, New York State Police, Saratoga Springs Police Department and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for keeping our guests, staff, and artists safe last night and for their continued attention to security measures at our venue,” the statement said.