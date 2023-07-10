Ozzy Osbourne Drops Out Of Power Trip

(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran rock icon Ozzy Osbourne announced that he’s pulling out of Power Trip, Goldenvoice’s inaugural rock festival.

In a statement released through his publicist on Monday, Osbourne announced he was bowing out of the event due to health concerns.

“My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show (Power Trip) came in, I optimistically moved forward,” Osbourne stated. “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

He went on to note that his replacement in the lineup will be announced shortly and teased that they are personal friends of his.

Power Trip is scheduled to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from October 6-8. Other artists on the lineup include Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Metallica, and Tool.

Osbourne, who is 74, has battled numerous health issues in recent years. In 2019, he was forced to postpone the European leg of his “No More Tours II” tour while he was hospitalized for what he described as a severe upper-respiratory infection. He subsequently canceled the remainder of the tour and all outstanding dates for 2019 after he was hospitalized after suffering a fall.

The following year, he also revealed that he was battling Parkinson’s Disease and early this year, announced his retirement from touring.