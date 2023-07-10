Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Harry Lennix – “The Blacklist,” “Batman v. Superman,” “Justice League,” “Billions”

Harry is an award winning, universally recognizable veteran actor of film, TV and Broadway. We have a lot of fun talking about the 10-year run of “The Blacklist,” hear why his approach to acting is the same as how old school NBA players approached their job. In a very personal moment, Harry tells why he chose acting over the priesthood. He shares why actors need to understand acting is a craft, not necessarily an art and gives us a very cool insider’s look at how the hit NBC show “Blacklist” is shot and how involved he and the lead, James Spader are in development of storylines and of their characters and more.

