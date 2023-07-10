Sir Elton John Wraps His Historic Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — With a final performance in front of a standing room only crowd at Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sir Elton John put the capstone on his epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

“When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour – and the whole world – would have experienced in the next 5 years. And every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show. Tonight has been magical. I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring. I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me – it will stay with me forever,” Elton said after leaving the stage in Stockholm at the conclusion of the final show.

The tour, which marks Elton’s farewell from touring after 50 years on the road, was one for the record books. The tour, which kicked off in 2018, saw Elton perform 330 shows in front of 6.25 million fans across the UK, Europe, North America, and Australasia.

Highlights from the lengthy tour include 8 nights at Madison Square Garden, 10 nights at London’s O2 Arena, headlining a sold-out BST in London’s Hyde Park, 2 nights at Watford Football Club’s Vicarage Road (July 2022), and a mammoth 46 dates across Australia. The U.S. leg of the tour concluded with 3 sell-out shows at Dodger Stadium in November 2022 that grossed more than $23 million dollars alone.

In all, the tour’s gross box office receipts topped $800 million dollars, setting the record for the highest-grossing tour in history.