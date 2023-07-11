CMA Fest Reveals Performances For Primetime Special With Elle King, Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley & More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Music Association (CMA) has revealed the performances featured for the 2023 edition of its annual CMA Fest primetime special airing Wednesday (July 19) at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC and streaming the following day on Hulu.

Hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson, the three-hour special will feature unique collaborations and performances which took place during the 50th Anniversary CMA Fest held last month in Nashville.

Featured performers include Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Alabama, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Cody Johnson and more.

Lambert will make multiple appearances due to her recent collaborations with Avril Lavigne, singing “Kerosene” and Lavigne’s fan-favorite “Sk8er Boi” and her recent duet with Leon Bridges, “If You Were Mine.” Co-host King joins the fray as she and Lambert sing their beer-drinking anthem, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” Other collaborations include Johnson and McEntire (“Whoever’s in New England”) and Pearce with Messina (“I’m Alright”). CMA Pinnacle Award winners Alabama will charm the crowd with “Mountain Music.”

In addition to the primetime special, fans can tune into the broadcast debut of CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair, airing Tuesday (July 18) on ABC. The CMA-produced documentary celebrates the history of the largest and longest-running country music festival, including artist interviews and never-before-seen content.

CMA Fest 2024 will take over Nashville from Thursday (June 6) through Sunday (June 9). Four-night stadium passes will be available on Wednesday (July 18) via Ticketmaster at 10 am CT.

See the setlist of CMA Fest Performances below.

Alabama — “Mountain Music”

Jason Aldean — “Try That In A Small Town”

Dierks Bentley — “Gold”

Luke Bryan — “But I Got A Beer In My Hand”

Eric Church — “Smoke a Little Smoke”/ “Bad Mother Trucker”

Luke Combs — “Love You Anyway”

Dan + Shay — “Speechless”

Jordan Davis — “Buy Dirt”

Vince Gill and Luke Combs — “One More Last Chance”

Hardy — “Truck Bed”

Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson — “Wait in the Truck”

Tyler Hubbard — “Dancin’ In The Country”

Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor”

Cody Johnson — “’Til You Can’t”

Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire — “Whoever’s In New England”

Elle King featuring Miranda Lambert — “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges — “If You Were Mine”

Miranda Lambert and Avril Lavigne — “Kerosene/Sk8er Boi”

Little Big Town — “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Ashley McBryde — “Light On In The Kitchen”

Tim McGraw — “Standing Room Only”

Jo Dee Messina and Carly Pearce — “I’m Alright”

Old Dominion — “Memory Lane”

Jon Pardi — “Your Heart Or Mine”

Carly Pearce — “What He Didn’t Do”

Darius Rucker — “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

Tanya Tucker with Elle King and Lainey Wilson — “Texas (When I Die)”

Keith Urban — “Wild Hearts”

Lainey Wilson — “Watermelon Moonshine”